GUILFORD — The Broad Brook Community Center will be reopening the renovated building to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 5:30 pm. The celebration will feature an apple pie social, brief speeches about the project’s significance, a ribbon cutting ceremony, the unveiling of the Broad Brook Grange historic marker, an operating cider press, and a contra dance with Andy Davis.
The non-profit Broad Brook Community Center, Inc., bought the Broad Brook Grange Hall in 2018, after the community chose the building’s renovation as its top priority among improvements to town amenities proposed during the Community Visit by the Vermont Council on Rural Development in 2013. Since then, the Broad Brook Community Center (BBCC) has been fundraising to complete the $2.1 million project, which was finished in early October. More than one third of the households in Guilford contributed to the capital campaign.
The public is invited to tour the BBCC at the reopening. While preserving the building’s historic features, the project has added a fire escape, two ADA-accessible bathrooms, a basement, new lighting, an elevator, a sprinkler system, and many other improvements.