GUILFORD — Broad Brook Grange will present its 23rd annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Broad Brook Community Center.
This occasion marks the return of the Grange brunches after a four-year absence due to COVID and building renovation. The Community Center is now fully ADA-compliant, with handicapped parking spaces and ramp access to the dining room, with accessible restrooms.
The all-you-can-eat brunch features eggs and omelets, many of the eggs from Guilford, any style, made to order. Also on the menu are pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon and home fries with Guilford maple syrup. Other treats include home-baked coffee cakes and other baked goods, fresh fruit salad, and bread for toasting. A selection of juices will be available, along with coffee, teas and milk.
No reservations are necessary for the meal, which is priced at $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for ages 2 to 12. Kids under two are free. Cash or check is welcome. Broad Brook Community Center is located at 3940 Guilford Center Road.
For more information, call 802-257-1961.