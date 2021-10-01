BROOKLINE — The Brookline Meetinghouse, formerly known as the Historic Brookline Church, has become Windham County’s latest addition to the National Register of Historic Places.
The 1836 brick church is one of two notable historic landmarks in the village, the other being the Round Schoolhouse, which dates from 1822 and has been on the National Register since 1977. The two buildings are about a mile apart on Grassy Brook Road. The Meetinghouse is one of only five brick churches in Windham County dating from the first half of the 19th century.
The old Baptist Church held regular services until about 1945, and has hosted occasional weddings, funerals and assorted other public events since then. It was faithfully kept up by the Brookline Ladies Benevolent Society into recent times. A nonprofit was formed in 2009 to raise funds for the building’s maintenance and restoration, and in 2014 the town of Brookline voted to take on ownership of the building. There is a volunteer committee charged with ongoing preservation efforts, and over-seeing its eventual transition into a sort of community center.
After several major projects in the past five years, the building is now structurally sound. There is a wood-framed annex built onto the back of the brick church in the 1890s which contains a large meeting room, kitchen, and bathroom. Restoring this portion of the building for year-round public use has been the focus of the committee of late. The older church sanctuary is still in virtually original condition, with hand-painted wood-grain pews and an 1890s vintage Cottage organ.
Historic preservation consultant Paula Sagerman of Brattleboro was enlisted to research the history of the building and complete the application for National Register status. Final word of acceptance was received on September 1, 2021.
The Committee has been hosting open houses on the first Saturday of each month since June. There will be one this Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members will be on hand to show off the building and answer questions. The church’s bell will be rung at noon in celebration of the building’s National Register listing.