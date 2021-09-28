BRATTLEBORO — The Brooks Memorial Library announces their 40th annual Design-A-Plate workshop in a take-home format.
Starting October 1, stop by the Children’s Room at Brooks Memorial Library to pick up a Design-A-Plate packet. Create your drawings at home then return the packet to the library by 8 p.m. on October 13.
Choose between an 8-inch melamine plate, a 10-inch melamine plate or 12-ounce melamine bowl. To make this affordable to everyone in our community, this is a pay-what-you-can event. The suggested price is $6 per item. Please include payment when the completed drawings are returned to the library. Cash and checks made out to Brooks Memorial Library are accepted.
Plates and bowls will be ready for pickup by Thanksgiving. Design-A-Plate is great for all ages. For more information, please call the Children’s Room at 802-254-5290 x1210 or visit the website at brookslibraryvt.org/kids/DAP.