BRATTLEBORO — The Brooks Memorial Library is hosting the First Wednesday Lecture series.
The first event, set for Wednesday, is a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries and will be delivered via Zoom.
Folklorist Jane Beck shares the story of the Turner family, a saga that spans four generations and two centuries. This rare account of the Black experience in New England covers capture in Africa, the middle passage, two generations of enslavement, escape from bondage, and eventually a family farm on a Vermont hilltop.
Jane Beck is the founder of the Vermont Folklife Center and is the author of “Daisy Turner’s Kin, an African American Family Saga,” which is based on 60 interviews with Turner, the daughter of enslaved people.
The virtual talk will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, at https://www.vermonthumanities.org/event/digital-daisy-turners-kin/.
The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. The statewide underwriter for the First Wednesdays 2021-2022 series is the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries. The Brooks Memorial Library programs are sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library https://friendsofbrookslibraryvt.org/.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.