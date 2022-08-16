BRATTLEBORO — Join fellow sci-fi lovers for the Brooks Memorial Library Sci-Fi Reading Group.
The group will kick things off at the library at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, with a discussion on “All Systems Red” by Martha Wells, the first novella in her Murderbot Diaries series. A synopsis of the novella is as follows:
In a corporate-dominated spacefaring future, a self-aware Security Unit hacks its own governor module while shadowing a team of scientists conducting surface tests on a distant planet. Disgusted by the humans, it could go on a rampage and live up to its self-assigned moniker, “Murderbot”, but it would honestly rather be binge watching TV on a loop. All Murderbot wants is to get through the day. That is, until something else threatens to kill the humans.
Beginning in September, meetings will be held on the third Monday of every month.
Brooks Memorial Library is located at 224 Main St. For more information, visit brookslibraryvt.org.