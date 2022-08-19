BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library will hold two community forums, one in-person and one via Zoom, to gather civic input on the future course of the local library.
The in-person forum will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the Main Reading Room at the library, 224 Main St. People may join the Zoom event at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, at the same time, by visiting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88608210624?pwd=aTcrYlo4aDNzSjFxaWJsd0VzU1hDUT09
“It’s important to examine our services and resources periodically to know how to best serve our community,” said Library Director Starr LaTronica in a news release. “The public’s voice is essential in determining our direction and our priorities as we embark on formulating a new plan of service. The library is here for everyone, and we want to be sure that we hear the hopes, wishes, dreams, and needs of our users and our potential users. This is an opportunity to weigh in on what works well at the library, what can be improved and even entertain some big ideas for the future.”
For more information, call 254-5290 ext. 1201 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.