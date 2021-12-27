BRATTLEBORO — Due to the rapid rise in COVID cases, Brooks Memorial Library has instituted a 15-minute time limit for in-person library use.
“We have high hopes for a happy and healthy new year,” said Starr LaTronica, director. “We are taking this preventative measure to maintain the health and safety of our patrons and our staff by minimizing possible exposure to the virus.”
Staff will help maximize the 15 minutes by gathering materials in advance. Log on to your account at brookslibraryvt.org, email circulation@brookslibraryvt.org, or call 802-254-5290, ext.0 to request specific items, or by subject or genre. The online library, downloadable ebooks, audio books, streaming video, classes, language lessons and research resources are always available remotely at brookslibraryvt.org.