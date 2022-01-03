BRATTLEBORO — Jarvis Green, founder of the Black Theatre Company JAG Productions, will invite the audience to reflect individually and collectively on the afterlives and legacies of the Transatlantic slave trade during this month’s presentation from the Vermont Humanities Council.
Green will explore how Black Theatre artists — and Black queer and feminist artists more broadly — have created ways to honor this history and heal ancestral trauma.
The First Wednesday Lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries will be delivered via Zoom. The virtual talk will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. Register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, at vermonthumanities.org/event/atlantic-is-a-sea-of-bones/.
The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. The statewide underwriter for the First Wednesdays 2021 to 2022 series is the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries. The Brooks Memorial Library programs are sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library. January’s program is underwritten by The Samara Fund for LGBTQ issues.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802.254.5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.