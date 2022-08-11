BRATTLEBORO — Join fellow sci-fi lovers for the Brooks Memorial Library Sci-Fi Reading Group. Meetings will be held on the third Monday of every month, with a kick-off event schedule for Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at the library 224 Main St. The group will be discussing “All Systems Red” by Martha Wells, the first novella in her Murderbot Diaries series.
A synopsis of the novella is as follows: In a corporate-dominated spacefaring future, a self-aware Security Unit hacks its own governor module while shadowing a team of scientists conducting surface tests on a distant planet. Disgusted by the humans, it could go on a rampage and live up to its self-assigned moniker, “Murderbot,” but it would honestly rather be binge watching TV on a loop. All Murderbot wants is to get through the day. That is, until something else threatens to kill the humans.
For more information, visit brookslibraryvt.org, follow the library on Facebook at @BrooksMemorialLibrary and the Children’s Room at @BrooksMemorialLibraryCR. The library is open Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.