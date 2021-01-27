Five events not to miss in Windham County this weekend

Brooks Memorial Library
BRATTLEBORO — The Board of Library Trustees of Brooks Memorial Library is seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated library user to fill a one-year position on the Board.

Candidates should have an interest in maintaining a strong and visionary library in town. Trustees must be residents of Brattleboro.

The Board, which numbers nine trustees, meets at the library at 4:45 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. Members are asked to chair or serve on two or more committees that convene as needed.

For more information on the library, visit the web site: http://brookslibraryvt.org, and click on “About Brooks,” where library history, the most recent strategic plan, summary, trustee agendas, minutes and committees are available.

Applicants should send a letter or email and resume describing their interest in serving on the Library Board no later than Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

