BRATTLEBORO — It may come as a surprise to some that Brooks Memorial Library possesses a modest collection of fine and decorative arts and other collectibles accumulated over a century through unsolicited donations, bequests and artists’ gifts.
The most significant and regionally relevant paintings, sculptures and photographs have been on display throughout the library for many years. Most of the donated items must be kept in storage because the library lacks both the space to display additional items and the human and financial resources required to maintain curated displays adequately.
Over the past several years, the library’s Board of Trustees, in keeping with its fiduciary responsibilities, has debated what should be done with the many items that the library has limited capacity to make available to the public or properly maintain in storage. Through these conversations, informed by the recently completed strategic planning process and ancillary outreach efforts, the board has learned that the Brattleboro community members place a high value on access to public gatherings and meeting places within the library building.
For these reasons, the Board of Trustees has been exploring possibilities for releasing the majority of stored fine and decorative arts and artifacts to different owners, with the twin goals of providing more appropriate nearby homes for regionally significant items and reconfiguring library space to accommodate patron use.
Achieving these goals will require a combination of transfers of items to more appropriate institutions like the Brattleboro, Windham County and Vermont Historical societies, or other regional museums, and auction sales of items that cannot be placed with local or regional custodians.
The trustees are working closely with an independent fine arts consultant as well as experts at the Vermont Historical Society to navigate the technicalities and logistics of what is formally called “deaccessioning,” with the explicit intention to ensure items that significantly relate to Vermont are retained within the state.
Brattleboro and surrounding communities should expect to see several announcements over the coming months about the status of the board’s deaccessioning process. For any item without a known donor, the library is required by Vermont law to publicly solicit third-party evidence of ownership before relinquishing the property to another entity.
Public inquiry or comment about the deaccessioning process can be directed to the trustees’ email address, trustees@brookslibraryvt.org with the subject line “Deaccessioning.” The board is particularly interested to hear from past donors who desire to reclaim donations.