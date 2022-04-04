TOWNSHEND — Bruce Whitman of Leland and Gray Union High and Middle School has earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified AMS Teacher designation, a professional recognition for completing required coursework and being actively engaged in raising Earth science literacy. Among science educators, the CAT designation is sought as a mark of distinction and recognition.
Whitman has been a teacher at Leland and Gray for 22 years and currently teaches two dual enrollment classes in atmospheric science and chemistry through Northern Vermont University – Lyndon Campus, along with human anatomy and physiology, biology and introductory classes in chemistry and physics.
To earn the CAT, K-12 teachers and informal educators must have a degree in atmospheric or related science, or have successfully completed all the requirements of at least two of the AMS Education Program’s Professional Development Courses for graduate credit. CATs must also earn professional development points in order to maintain their certification.
For more information, visit ametsoc.org/amscert.