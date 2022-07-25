BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department will present Bryson Lang: Juggling at the Living Memorial Park Rotary Theater on Friday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m.
Bryson Lang is a world record holding performer who has entertained thousands around the world with his creative, high-energy, interactive, family-friendly Comedy - Juggling act. His show combines technical juggling skills with original comedy and audience interaction. His skills include ball bouncing and spinning, fire-juggling, giant beach balls, flying hats, glo-in-the-dark objects, and always a few surprises. Lang's versatility as an entertainer has put him in hotel-casino shows, night-clubs, corporate events, resorts, comedy clubs and theaters as well as camps, libraries, schools, senior centers, fairs, festivals, and holiday events.
This show is free, and day care groups are welcome to attend. In case of rain, the show will be moved inside to the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org. If there are special needs required for this program, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.