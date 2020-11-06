BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan’s compliance officer, Donna Rathbun, has just earned an important national certification as a CRCM — Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. The CRCM certification is the most prestigious professional achievement a compliance officer can attain. The compliance officer’s role is a vital part of any bank’s security and trustworthiness, ensuring that the bank operates within all the requirements set forth in the many state and federal regulations.
Financial services professionals, working through the American Bankers Association (ABA), initiated the CRCM certification, along with seven other certifications, in order to establish meaningful standards of knowledge in specialty areas of the financial services industry. The CRCM certification requires an exceptionally rigorous two-plus year training process that culminates in an exhaustive exam. Having completed the coursework and exam successfully, Donna is now one of only 15 CRCMs in the state of Vermont. “This is without a doubt one of the most important roles in the bank,” says Dan Yates, president of BS&L. “The risks of failing to adhere to the ever-changing nature of regulations can mean reputational damage and the risk of regulatory and legal sanctions, as well as financial loss.”
Having served in a number of increasingly important roles over the past 20-plus years since first joining the bank, Rathbun has always had a desire to grow and learn more. “Compliance is about getting things right, which can be a real challenge sometimes,” she said. “But, if you see your role as keeping the bank both safe and compliant, it’s really rewarding.”
Donna will continue in her role as compliance officer at BS&L and plans to next pursue the CAMS (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist) designation.