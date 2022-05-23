BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School music department will present its annual Pops Concert at 7 p.m. tonight in the Robert Kramsky auditorium at BUHS.
No admission will be charged for this event. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks. The concert will feature the band, jazz band, chorus, and Madrigals. Senior members of the ensembles will be honored in this, their final high school concert.
The concert band’s program includes Leonard Bernstein’s “Mambo” from West Side Story, as well as a medley of music from Disney Pixar movies, and another medley of songs from the Beatles’ Sargent Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.
It closes with the popular march, The National Emblem, composed by Vermont native E.E. Bagley.
The jazz band will perform Duke Ellington’s “Concerto for Cootie,” a trumpet solo feature for senior Virgil Neddenriep. Also on the program are George and Ira Gershwin’s ‘SWonderful and Paul Baker’s funky original, “Arnge Drank” (subtitled Orange Juice with Attitude).
The chorus’ program is all a cappella music in a popular style.
It includes small group performances, featuring student arrangements of “You Came Out of a Lady” (by RubbleBucket), “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” (by Bobby McFerrin), and “The Boxer” (by Simon & Garfunkel), as well as full chorus performances of “Stand By Me” (by Ben E. King) and a swing version of “Sucker” (by Jonas Brothers).
Madrigals will sing Billy Joel’s “Vienna” and Regina Spektor’s “Two Birds.” For the latter, they will be joined by the Brattleboro Area Middle School vocal ensemble Selects.
Exit 1 Jazz Project will perform “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” as sung by Manhattan Transfer.
There will also be a guest appearance by student a cappella group Shoulder Narrows.