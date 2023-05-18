BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School music department will present its annual Pops Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, in the school auditorium.
No admission will be charged. In addition to this being the final concert of the 2022-23 school year, it will also be the final concert in the 36-year career of band director Steve Rice.
The chorus, led by Julie Ackerman-Hovis, opens the concert with a program that is all a cappella arrangement of popular and jazz music. Most of the program features small groups from the chorus that have been student-directed. Featured songs include “Back Pocket” by Volfpeck, “House of Gold” by Tyler Joseph, “Does Your Mother Know?” by ABBA, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, and “Every Time We Say Goodbye” by Cole Porter.
Jazz Workshop, directed by Rob Freeberg, performs second. This program will include three jazz standards, including Duke Ellington’s “Satin Doll,” Herbie Hancock’s “Cantaloupe Island,” and Bobby Timmons “Moanin’.”
Madrigals, also directed by Ackerman-Hovis, takes the stage third. Performing a cappella is typical for this group, and they will follow suit with the chorus performing arrangements of jazz and popular music. The program will include a medley of songs by Ben Platt (arranged by junior Kyle Girard) and Bjork’s “The Pleasure is All Mine.”
The jazz band will next take the stage. The program includes Kris Berg’s rhythmically complex funk composition, “Cobblestones.” This is followed by Mike Tomaro’s arrangement of the Beatles’ song, “Blackbird.” The finale will be Robert Johnson’s blues standard, “Sweet Home Chicago.”
Alumni from the jazz band during Rice’s tenure who have gone on to pursue music after high school will join the current band members.
The concert band closes the concert with four selections. Current members of the band will lead off with two medleys, both related to a trip they took in April to New York City. The first is from Kander and Ebb’s long-running musical, “Chicago,” which they saw on Broadway. The second is from Igor Stravinsky’s ballet score for “The Firebird.” Band and chorus members heard the Philadelphia Orchestra perform Stravinsky’s other monumental ballet score, “The Rite of Spring,” at Carnegie Hall. For the last two pieces, band alumni and former colleagues of Steve Rice will join the current members to perform Frank Ticheli’s setting of “Amazing Grace.” The concert closes with an arrangement of Paul Simon’s “Late in the Evening.”
A reception for Rice will follow the concert in the BUHS multipurpose room. For more information, call 802-451-3516.