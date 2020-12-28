BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Music Department is once again offering the Merry Mulch Christmas tree collection service to Brattleboro residents. This program, in its 30th year, is endorsed by the Vermont Department of Agriculture as well as the New Hampshire/Vermont Christmas Tree Association.
For a $10 donation, members of the band and chorus will transport undecorated trees from homes to a community garden in West Brattleboro where they will be chipped into mulch to be used by the gardeners. Since the town does not offer curbside pick-up of trees, the service saves residents the hassle of transporting their own trees.
Three Saturday pick-up dates are being offered: Jan. 9, 16, and 23. All pick-ups must be pre-arranged by calling one of the following numbers at least two days prior to your desired date: 802-254-7602, 802-689-0581, 802-254-6757. Proceeds will benefit future music department travel.