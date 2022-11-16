BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut Valley District Fall Music Festival will be held at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.
Approximately 150 student musicians from throughout Windham and Windsor counties will gather to form four honors ensembles, including a high school band and a cappella choir and a middle school jazz band and chorus. The musicians were selected from auditions or teacher recommendations. This festival was last held in November of 2019. Two concerts, which are open to the public, will be held on Saturday in the BUHS auditorium. They include a 3 p.m. performance of the middle school ensembles, as well as a 5 p.m. concert of the high school groups. Admission is $6 for adults, and $4 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door.
Represented schools include: Brattleboro Union High School, Brattleboro Area Middle School, Leland and Gray Union High School and Middle School, Hartford High School and Middle School, Hartland Elementary, Bellows Falls Union High School and Middle School, Green Mountain Union High School, Green Street School, and Albert Bridge School.
Among the guest conductors chosen to lead the ensembles is Heather Trutor, director of bands at Essex High School and BUHS alumna, who will direct the high school band.
For more information, call 802-451-3511.