HINSDALE, N.H. — In 2018, upon the opening of the new addition to the Hinsdale Elementary School, the Hinsdale Education Foundation launched the 5th Grade Wall Tile Project. Through this project, every 5th grade student designs a tile as part of a class display to be permanently installed in the corridor of the new addition.
Eight wall sections have been designated to extend this project to include the 5th grade classes through 2026. This schedule provides for the participation of every pre-K through 5th grade student attending Hinsdale Elementary School when the new addition opened. In 2019, on DARE Graduation day, the first 5th Grade Wall Tile Display was unveiled. Each of the 38 students in the class created an original tile in the display to express the theme “Helping Hands.” This display is now a permanent part of the school inspiring and informing all of the classes to follow.
The 2020 5th grade class adopted “Reading Can Take You to New Places” as the theme for their Wall Tile Display. This was in recognition of Hinsdale Elementary School being awarded a 2019-20 Children’s Literary Foundation “Year of the Book” grant. Books given to students and visits by authors to the school giving talks and workshops on writing and reading, all provided by the grant, inspired the messages conveyed by the students’ tiles in this year’s Wall Tile Display.
The resulting display demonstrates the pride the class felt for Hinsdale Elementary being chosen for the grant as well as the enthusiasm for reading that it created. As one student wrote: “I think encouraging others to read will make them happy.” Another noted: “I feel good because all the younger kids in school get to see what I did and maybe they will want to do more.”
Due to the COVID-19 closing of the school, the 48 graduates in this year’s 5th grade class were denied a formal unveiling ceremony even though their tiles were complete and ready for mounting. With the reopening of school this fall the tile display was finally installed. On Oct. 21 two students, Austin Goslant and Hannah Sauter, who are now in Middle School, were selected as representatives for the entire class to unveil their display on the corridor wall in the new addition. In recognition of their part in creating the display, each student in the class received a replica of their tile as a keepsake. In addition, each student was given a large photo to see how their tile became a part of the larger display.
The 2021 5th grade class is now working on their Wall Tile Display theme: “Masks Protect and Reflect Who We Are.” Elementary school students have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and this theme will provide ours with a means to express and share for posterity their perceptions and thoughts. Each student is creating a tile with an original mask design to represent who they are under the mask and/or what they are missing because of the pandemic.
Hopefully the 2021 DARE graduation will be held on schedule next May and all will be gathered to see the 2021 5th Grade Wall Tile Display unveiled alongside its counterparts from 2019 and 2020.
The Hinsdale Education Foundation, working with the Hinsdale School District and Elementary School, is responsible for raising the funds needed to support the 5th Grade Wall Tile Project. To learn more about this project and how you can help, go to the Hinsdale Education Foundation website at HinsdaleEF.org or email hinsdaleEF@gmail.com.
Hinsdale Education Foundation is a 501©(3) organization formed to support creative educational programs and activities not covered in the Hinsdale School District’s annual budget.