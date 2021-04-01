WILMINGTON -- Effective Monday, April 5, a person in the town of Wilmington shall not kindle a fire in the open air for the purpose of burning brush, weeds or grass without first obtaining permission from the fire warden. Violators shall be fined not more than $200 or imprisoned not more than six months, or both. Note that burning of trash or chemically treated wood is illegal at any time.
Burn permits are available at the Wilmington Fire Department during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may stop by or call the Wilmington Fire Department first at the non-emergency number of 464-8022 to see if the fire chief is available to issue.
After hours (reasonable please) they are available by calling the Vermont Deputy Forest Fire Warden Scott Moore at 780-9452 or Deputy Warden Michael Mannhaupt at 774-487-4882.
On weekends, check at the Wilmington Police Department to see if a dispatcher is available to issue permits.