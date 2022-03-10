WESTMINSTER — Looking for a better internet connection? Everyone is welcome to use the internet connection at the Butterfield Library. It is strong enough to serve multiple users for a Zoom meeting or online learning.
Bring your laptop to the updated North Room, or the library room downstairs. You also can use the public computer in the main room, if needed.
The existing Wi-Fi 'Butterfield' has been augmented with 'Westminster Hot Spot' which is strong enough to be used outside the building when the library is not open. Stay tuned for expanded hours in the spring.
Meanwhile, the library is now open Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in addition to the regular hours, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m.