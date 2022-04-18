BELLOWS FALLS — Caleb Ghia has been named the March Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Caleb, a junior, is the son of Michael and Margo Ghia of Saxtons River.
A motivated and dedicated student who comes to school ready to learn, Caleb is a pleasure to work with. He is inclusive of others and works hard to support his classmates in group projects, to include them in class discussions and to encourage everyone to get involved.
Caleb is a good role model who leads by example. He has been a member of the BFUHS Ultimate Frisbee team and the soccer team where he has shown good sportsmanship. He is currently working on organizing a winter soccer team so area students can play together indoors.
Not only dedicated to doing well academically, Caleb is dedicated to improving his community as well. He has volunteered with the BF Bike Project since he was a Middle School student, and is now employed there. He has donated time working with the Connecticut River Conservancy. He works at Pete’s Stand in the summer and he has a chicken business raising chicks until they are ready to lay eggs. He enjoys Spartan races and has volunteered at some of the races. Caleb was recently part of the River Valley Technical Center Television/ Video Production class that won first place in the statewide Skills USA Competition. They will now compete in the Nationals in Atlanta in June.
Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to honor Caleb as the March Student of the Month.