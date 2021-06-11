WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A joint grave marking service was held by the New Hampshire and Vermont chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Ashuelot Chapter Registrar Frances Himmelberg was contacted by a California resident wishing to mark her ancestor’s grave.
Nellie Young of California, a member of the Los Cerritos and Vermont Cavendish-William French chapter, reached out to the New Hampshire Ashuelot Chapter to conduct a grave marking ceremony for Mrs. Young’s Patriot Captain John Cole.
The ceremony was conducted on May 15 at Canoe Meadow Cemetery in Westmoreland, N.H. Captain Cole was born in 1741, married Lois Davis, had 10 boys and two girls, and resided in Westmoreland and Windham, Vermont. Cole was a surveyor, fence viewer, and committeeman. He served in Ashley’s Militia during the Revolution and died in 1830.
In attendance at the grave marking was N.H. State Chaplain Marilyn L. Huston; N.H. Ashuelot Regent Cheri L. Casper; VT Cavendish-William-French Regent Cheryl Gurdak; Ashuelot Vice Regent Bea Record, and Josephine Faux, Marilyn Pratt-Holmquist, Diane Cunningham, Meredith Kennedy all of Ashuelot Chapter, and Sandi Sliviak of Mary Varnum Platts Peterborough Chapter.
The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 with the simple mission of promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. These timeless, overarching principles keep the DAR strong and vitally relevant in this ever-changing world. Presently, there are approximately 189,000 members across the U.S. and in other countries. If you have an interest in learning more about the Ashuelot Chapter, contact Frances Himmelberg at fhimmelberg@twc.com.