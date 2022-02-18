PUTNEY — Catch a film screening from the comfort of your own home at an upcoming Zoom showing of "Call of the Forest: The Forgotten Wisdom of Trees."
The feature is slotted for 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday. In this film, visionary scientist Diana Beresford-Kroeger takes viewers on a journey to the ancient forests of the northern hemisphere revealing the profound connection that exists between trees and human life and the vital ways that trees sustain all life on the planet. "The Call of the Forest" film and movement is a call for massive global reforestation to reverse climate change.
The mission of Trees for Good film series is to raise awareness about the importance of trees and to join with others to do something about it.
To register, email plevasseurputney@gmail.com.
The event is co-sponsored by the Putney Public Library.