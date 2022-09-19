BELLOWS FALLS — A clever group of employees of Chroma Technology and Sonnax has created a can-struction lighthouse to shine a light on the need for donations to the Overflow the Opera House food drive Thursday in the Square in Bellows Falls.
The lighthouse, made up of cans of black beans, tomato sauce, vegetables, pasta and other non-perishables, plus a “sea” of blue dishwash fishes, sits in the window of Edward Jones Investments, opposite the Bellows Falls Opera House where the drive to benefit the food pantry at Our Place Drop-in Center will take place.
Beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing to 4 p.m., board members and other volunteers will be on hand curbside to accept donations of food and funds to help the food pantry meet the area’s growing food insecurity.
Employees of Chroma and Sonnax are also holding in-house drives and providing onsite help. KOOL-FM radio will be broadcasting live to encourage listeners to support the effort.
New this year is an online site that allows anyone to “buy” a seat at the Opera House with a $25 donation.
“We’re hoping to fill all 500 plus seats in the theater with either a bag of groceries or a $25 donation,” said Our Place executive director David Billings. “That $25 represents a food box for a family.”
Donations can be made at https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ anytime or by stopping by the Opera house during the drive.
Billings said monetary donations are more important than ever because so many of the people Our Place helps are the employed poor, who are facing increases in the cost of housing, transportation and food and don’t qualify for other assistance programs.
“We have better leverage with our food dollars than the average shopper,” he said, “so donating money stretches the dollars even further.”
“That’s very important in Vermont,” he said, “because food costs here are 25 percent more than the national average.”
Information about Our Place and the drive can be found at www.ourplacevermont.org, on Facebook or by contacting Our Place at 802-463-2217.