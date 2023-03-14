WINDHAM COUNTY — The following meetings and events have been either canceled, rescheduled or moved online due to inclement weather:
• The Brattleboro Select Board meeting schedule for tonight, March 14, has been canceled.
• The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department has canceled the following programs scheduled for today: gymnastics classes, open gym, pickleball, table tennis.
• The Windham Southeast School District Board's public information meeting on the proposed FY ’24 Budget, tonight at 6 p.m., will be held via Zoom only at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86152550656?pwd=UGV6Q1BRL0FjckVJVDdkUTVWQXp1Zz09 (Meeting ID: 861 5255 0656 / Passcode: s7XvNq).
• The Halifax Zoning Board of Appeals has rescheduled its March 14 meeting to March 30.