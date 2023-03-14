Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.