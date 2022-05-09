BRATTLEBORO — On the evening of Thursday, April 28, 32 students of the Windham Regional Career Center were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. Six of those students were presented with their second year pins.
The evening ceremony began with an introduction by co-advisor and WRCC counselor Anne Doran in which she welcomed parents, students, board members and staff to the ceremony which was held at the Career Center’s Trade and Industrial Building. This year’s ceremony marked the 30-year anniversary of the Career Center’s membership as an NTHS chapter.
Since 1984, over one million members of students enrolled in Career and Technical Education across the country have been formally recognized for their outstanding achievements in their chosen career pathway.
Nancy Wiese, WRCC director, congratulated the students on their accomplishments, skill development and major milestones in their educational career.
Linda Alvarez, NTHS chapter co-advisor and WRCC Business Instructor spoke about the purposes of the National Technical Honor Society which are to: Reward excellence in workforce education; develop self esteem, pride and encourage students to reach for higher levels of achievement; promote business and industry’s critical workplace values-honest, responsibility, initiative, teamwork, productivity, leadership, and citizenship; to help schools build and maintain effective partnerships with local businesses and industry and to champion a stranger, more positive image for workforce education in America.
William Sevigny, electrical technology instructor, delivered a motivational and empowering speech to the students. Two students, senior Dylan Geiling and Elijah Boucher addressed the audience about their personal visions for success.
The following six seniors who were inducted last year received second year pins to be placed on their NTHS stoles to be worn at graduation: Jayson Singphom, Sophia Mikijaniec, Kate Winchester, Paige Neal, Reed Sargent, Magnus vonKrusentiern.
These same students participated in a candle lighting ceremony in which candles were lit to each represent the attributes the NTHS members adhere to: Skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, leadership.
After that, 15 seniors were inducted into the NTHS. They received certificates and NTHS stoles to be worn at their upcoming graduation ceremony: Justin Powers, Rose Isham, Elias Gradinger, Lucy Farnum, Avari Martin, Hanah Lepisto, Jared Atkin, Anna Duich, Joanie Tuttle, Juie Anderson, Katie Ripa, Elijah Boucher, Dylan Geiling, Noah White, Stephen Haskins.
Next, 17 juniors were inducted. They received their official NTHS certificate and will be invited back at next year’s ceremony to receive their graduation stoles and second year pins: Tyler Sprague, Natalie Norcia, Althea Hozapfel, Ashlin Maxfield, Emily Worden, Joseph Crafts, Raymond Plummer, Devin Speno, Melanie St. John, Tucker Sargent, Kiran Tyler, Ava Whitney, Degan Gundry, Isariya Ontongyai, Winter Nakos, Aiden Fletcher, Luke Wrathal.