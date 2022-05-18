BRATTLEBORO — On Thursday, May 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a new eight-week Caregiver Support Group. The event will take place at Winston Prouty Center and via Zoom.
This group is free and open to caregivers who pre-register before the group begins. Whether you are caring for a sick loved one nearby or far away, the purpose of the group is to enable caregivers to share their experiences in a safe and supportive setting with others who understand.
The stresses and joys of caring for someone, while remembering to care for you, can feel impossible at times. The commonality between caregivers and their experiences can enhance their ability to carry those experiences with greater ease and appreciation—and afford opportunities for learning and growing, too.
This is an eight-week group that will meet every other Thursday.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the meeting space has a high ceiling with fan, optimal air circulation and purification system, and is spacious to enable safe distancing. Masks will be required for in-person participation.
For more information or to register, contact Patty Dunn, Hospice Care Coordinator at 802-257-0775 ext. 102 or email patty.dunn@brattleboro hospice.org