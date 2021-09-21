SPRINGFIELD — Aging in place has become a way of life for many older Vermonters, whose supervision and care become the responsibility of family members. Often, a spouse acts as sole caregiver. Senior Solutions receives many calls from caregivers asking for a volunteer who can spend time with their loved one so they can run errands or attend to other needs. Some just need some quiet time for themselves and a chance to rest.
Senior Solutions notes that while all volunteers provide essential services such as shopping, errands, or home visiting, those who provide respite care — that is, temporary relief for the usual caregiver — need special training and support.
So the question is, would you like to provide companionship and bring pleasure to those aging in place? Are you interested in taking on the level of responsibility to commit a block of time so caregivers can recharge and take some time for themselves? If so, Senior Solutions will provide comprehensive training and all the tools and support needed for a successful outcome.
For more information, contact Vicki Mastroianni, Senior Solutions Volunteer Program Manager at 802-376-3388 or at VMastroianni@seniorsolutionsvt.org.