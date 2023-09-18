BRATTLEBORO — An upcoming Senior Solutions Memory Cafe will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at the American Legion, 32 Linden St. Senior Solutions hosts Memory Cafes on the fourth Monday of every month at the American Legion.
Memory Cafes give caregivers of individuals with debilitating conditions, ranging from dementia to Parkinson’s, the opportunity to attend a welcoming social gathering.
Caregivers will have fun interacting with each other and with several Senior Solution volunteers. Caregivers will also play games and listen to or sing along to live guitar playing.
Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch for themselves and their loved ones. Snacks and drinks are provided. If you would like to attend the Memory Café or are interested in more information, call Valerie Stuart at 802-633-0222 or email her at vstuart@seniorsolutionsvt.org