BRATTLEBORO — Carl M. Dessaint VFW 1034 and its Auxiliary held a successful bingo fundraiser on Sunday, March 26 for the Dodge House, a transitional housing program for homeless and at-risk Veterans.
Eighty-two bingo players enjoyed a fun day of bingo, a Dodge House cookie, fabulous door prizes (including gift certificates donated by Tito’s Taqueria and The Marina), a 50/50 raffle, tasty Auxiliary lunch foods, and were educated about homeless veterans and the services and supports available at the Dodge House.
For more information about the services available through the Dodge House, call 802-775-6772 or email executive director Christine Morgan at dodgehouse_vao@comcast.net.