STRATTON MOUNTAIN — Additional appointments are now available for drive-up COVID-19 testing at Stratton Mountain Urgent Care at the Carlos Otis Clinic.
COVID-19 test appointments can be scheduled seven days a week through the Vermont Department of Health website at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested where availability is listed under “Stratton.”
Stratton Mountain Urgent Care at the Carlos Otis Clinic, a state-of-the-art medical facility at 78 Founders Hill Road, serves Stratton guests, employees and the community for general and urgent medical care and COVID-19 testing in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health.
For COVID-19 safety information at the Carlos Otis Clinic, visit carlosotisclinic.org. For Stratton Mountain protocols, visit stratton.com/playsafe.