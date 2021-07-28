BRATTLEBORO — Peter Carvell, vice president and senior commercial banking officer of Brattleboro Savings & Loan, recently graduated from the American Bankers Association (ABA) Stonier Graduate School of Banking held at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
“Our staff is the key to our success, so offering opportunities for them to expand their professional development is a priority at BS&L,” said Daniel C. Yates, the bank’s president and CEO. “The Stonier Graduate School of Banking is an intensive three-year program that focuses on preparing students to be future industry leaders, and as a key member of the bank’s senior management team, Peter plays an essential role in helping to guide our future success.
His intensive training at Stonier will further assist us in identifying the unique challenges our industry faces and how to effectively overcome them. We congratulate and honor Peter for his completion of this prestigious program.”
Already a 12-year banking veteran when he joined BS&L in February 2008 as a business development officer, Peter then moved to the commercial lending department in 2010, and in 2018 was promoted to his current position in which he is responsible for leading the bank’s efforts to provide superior commercial banking services to the businesses in the communities it serves.
Offered in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking trains the future leaders of the industry. In 2021, some 178 students successfully graduated from Stonier, representing banks of all sizes and geographies, various regulatory agencies and international organizations. Stonier’s intensive three-year curriculum covers a variety of topics including capital planning, enterprise risk management, marketing strategy and technology and innovation. All participants are considered rising stars in their organizations and represent more than 48 states and 21 countries. For over 80 years, Stonier has trained the nation’s top banking executives and government regulators, many of whom have reached the pinnacle of their organizations.