RUTLAND — In celebration of National Recycling Day, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. launched the latest in a series of videos to educate the public on the importance of recycling.
“As a leader in recycling processing, we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to make recycling easier for consumers, to improve separation of materials and the quality of recycled commodities to be used in new products and increase the volume of recyclables we can collect and process,” said Casella chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “We plan to continue to do our part to educate the public, and that’s a big reason why we started developing these videos.”
The production features interviews with John Casella, recycling operations experts Joe Soulia and Tim Langlois from Casella, and Dr. Joseph Hall, a clinical professor at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. Dr. Hall, who is an expert in operations strategy and service operations management, is an advocate for economic sustainability in recycling and has used Casella’s recycling facilities for hands-on learning opportunities.
For more information and to watch the full video, please visit casella.com/recyclebetter.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Rutland, and provides waste management services.