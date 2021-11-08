ROCKINGHAM — The Friends of the Rockingham Library are sponsoring their 12th annual raffle with one chance to win $500 cash and two chances to win $100. The raffle is the Friends’ major fundraiser this year.
Proceeds will be used to support library programs for children, teens and adults, along with museum passes, equipment and services such as online research resources, ebooks and audiobooks. The three lucky winners will be notified on December 13.
Raffle contestants can purchase one raffle ticket for $10 or 6 tickets for $50. There are three ways to purchase raffle tickets. Visit Village Square Booksellers at 35 The Square in Bellows Falls, stop by the Library's front desk or purchase tickets online at rockinghamlibrary.org/folraffle. For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270.