BRATTLEBORO — The Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP), an organization dedicated to assisting asylum seekers in the greater Brattleboro area, is launching its annual summer fundraiser effort with a goal of raising $20,000 by August to increase its capacity for direct support by hiring additional staff.
Since 2016, CASP has provided material support to asylum seekers, including the provision of housing, legal aid, healthcare, job training and placement, and language learning opportunities. The organization has a strong base of local volunteers who assist asylum seekers in gaining access to resources and community integration. This work is growing, as in addition to expanding its ongoing support for asylum seekers, CASP is collaborating with the Ethiopian Community Development Council to help resettle refugees as soon as this fall.
To meet both new and existing needs of new Vermonters in the Brattleboro area, CASP says it needs to expand its capacity with a paid outreach coordinator to take on volunteer recruitment, onboarding, and training.
The fundraiser is live at https://startsome good.com/AsylumSupport. For more information about CASP, or to learn more about how to support us, visit caspvt.org.