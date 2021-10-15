BRATTLEBORO — The Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP), a nonprofit organization in Brattleboro, will be hosting an online workshop for Vermonters planning to support evacuees from Afghanistan who may arrive in the state later this month.
The workshop, “The Experience of Afghan Resettlement in the United States,” will be held online from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on October 24. The event is cosponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI). It will be facilitated by Dr. Noah Coburn and Ismaeil Hakimi, LLM.
Dr. Coburn is an anthropologist at Bennington College, and is one of only a few contemporary U.S. anthropologists with years of on-the-ground field research experience in Afghanistan. His work investigates the human cost of the SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) program. He is the author of several books, most recently “Under Contract: The Invisible Workers of America’s Global War” and “Losing Afghanistan: An Obituary for the Intervention.”
Mr. Hakimi is originally from Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, and trained as an attorney in neighboring Iran. After the fall of the Taliban in 2001, he returned to Afghanistan and worked with a U.S. contractor to rebuild the country’s justice system. Hakimi came to the United States with a Special Immigrant Visa in 2014, and is now a U.S. citizen. He currently lives in Salt Lake City, where he works as an Information and Research Specialist at the University of Utah.
The event is free and open to the public, and interested Vermonters can register at www.caspvt.org/refugees.
Vermont is slated to welcome at least 125 evacuees from Afghanistan in the coming months, supported by resettlement agencies and local residents. The Community Asylum Seekers Project is working closely with the Ethiopian Community Development Council to resettle Afghans in Southern Vermont, and helps coordinate network of asylum support organizations across the state.