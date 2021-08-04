CASP Grows to Meet Needs of New Vermonters In Brattleboro
The Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP), an organization dedicated to assisting asylum seekers
in the greater Brattleboro area, is launching its annual summer fundraiser effort with a goal of raising
$20,000 by August to increase its capacity for direct support by hiring additional staff.
Since 2016, CASP has provided material support to asylum seekers, including the provision of housing,
legal aid, healthcare, job training and placement, and language learning opportunities. The organization
has a strong base of local volunteers who assist asylum seekers in gaining access to resources and
community integration. This work is growing, as in addition to expanding our ongoing support for asylum
seekers, we are collaborating with the Ethiopian Community Development Council to help resettle
refugees as soon as this fall.
To ensure that we sustainably meet both new and existing needs of new Vermonters in the Brattleboro
area, we need to expand our capacity with a paid Outreach Coordinator to take on volunteer recruitment,
onboarding, and training.
Our fundraiser is live at https://startsomegood.com/AsylumSupport. For more information about CASP, or
to learn more about how to support us, visit caspvt.org.