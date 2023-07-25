MONTPELIER — With support from Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Legislature, Vermonters seeking education and training in certain high-demand fields will receive a 50 percent tuition break at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) during the upcoming academic year. More than 20 degree and certificate programs are included in the Vermont Tuition Advantage program, in areas that meet the demands of critical workforce needs in Vermont. This includes healthcare, early childhood education, IT, bookkeeping, and more.
"During these difficult times as we respond to severe flooding, it’s great to be able to share some good news,” said Scott in a news release. “In partnership with CCV, we’re making a meaningful investment in workforce development, giving Vermonters the chance to pursue education and training for fields that are facing critical shortages, like healthcare, child care, IT, and accounting. As we focus on creating a stronger, more resilient state, the Vermont Tuition Advantage program is an example of our commitment to helping all Vermonters build a better future."
“Too many Vermonters choose not to continue their education after high school because of cost, and they end up missing out on the skills and knowledge they need to move into promising jobs,” said CCV President Joyce Judy. “With this initiative, we are making huge strides toward reversing that trend and giving all Vermonters a chance to advance in their careers.”
Funding is available to Vermont residents on a first come, first-served basis.
To learn more and apply, visit ccv.edu/advantage.