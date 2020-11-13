BRATTLEBORO — Just in time for annual harvest celebrations, the Windham World Affairs Council will present a Zoom talk by Dr. Tamara Stenn titled, “Indigenous sustainability, regeneration, and hope: Harvesting Bolivia’s Royal quinoa” on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The presentation addresses the Fulbright work of Dr. Stenn, a Landmark College professor who has been a resident of Brattleboro for over 20 years. Stenn travels frequently to Bolivia, which she considers her second home. Stenn will take Zoom attendees for a journey to Bolivia, sharing images of the birthplace of quinoa along the country’s vast salt flats, which are ringed by volcanoes and infused with the cosmology of the region’s indigenous peoples. It is in these salt flats where rare and ancient varieties of Royal Quinoa grow — a 100-year-old, hand planted variety that is considered sacred by its indigenous producers.
Stenn first traveled to Bolivia as a Peace Corps Volunteer in 1996 and, after consequent return visits, served as a Fulbright scholar in the country in 2015. After a 10-year boom in quinoa production with many producers earning at the level of the country’s middle class, 2015 marked the year when the Bolivian economy faced a crash in the price of quinoa. The crash was related to the maturation of its market production, causing prices to fall by more than 300 percent in a single year and remaining at this low level.
Despite this, today many quinoa producers continue to grow their quinoa by hand, slowly and in balance with nature and the demands of the land. These practices are grounded in the concept of sumaq qamana (Ketchwa), or buen vivir (Spanish), meaning “living well,” a concept representing unity of human and natural patterns. Sumaq qamana is in turn guided by a belief in collective benefit, working for the good of the community, and with faith in the ancestors and gods. Despite the economic downturn, quinoa growers have persevered in their harvesting concept, dichotomously navigating a global market’s fluctuations and demands and their traditional practices.
Stenn’s work confronts this balancing point, juxtaposing the Andean way of buen vivir or “living well” with a more capitalist model of individual progress that does not account for natural processes. She herself faces this dichotomy head on through the cooperative she founded, “A Perfect Seed,” which sells a royal quinoa in U.S. markets. Her talk will address some ways in which she has found compatibilities in these conflicting worldviews, concluding with an examination of new opportunities, such as her own development of A Perfect Seed, MBE, a cooperatively owned enterprise between Bolivia’s royal quinoa growers and US scholars.