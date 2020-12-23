BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s Last Night Committee is promising a fun-filled and substance-free day of celebration for all ages on New Year’s Eve Thursday, Dec. 31.
This year’s theme is Vermont Households Only — recreate as a family (same household) to keep the community safe. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers have scaled back Last Night activities and postponed a number of the usual events for this year out of an abundance of caution. COVID-19 protocols, such as masks and social distancing, will be required at all events.
This year, the day will kick off with free snowshoeing and cross country skiing at the Brattleboro Outing Club from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own equipment and enjoy the trails on your own or with your own household members.
There will be skating at Living Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by private rental only. Fifty minutes of ice skating for $50 for Vermont households. To reserve your spot, visit tinyurl.com/skatinglastnight.
Bring your skis and snowboards up to Living Memorial Park from 5 to 9 p.m. to enjoy the fresh snow and cool winter air for $5 per person.
The traditional concert will be online this year and includes The Amidon, Bode, Murphy, & Tracy Families, from 7 to 8 p.m. Visit amidonmusic.com to enjoy this annual performance.
After the concert, households can watch the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. over the Retreat Meadows this year. No congregating at any private or public location. If you are in a vehicle, if should only be with people who live in your household.
Organizers expressed gratitude to the Brattleboro Kiwanis Club for supporting the abbreviated activities this year.
For questions and more information, call Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department at 802-254-5808 or visit www.brattleboro.org.