BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Historical Society welcomes everyone to Celebrate Summer at Riverfront Park, with a special event planned for Saturday, June 11.
The park contains the circa 1830s Adams Grist Mill and encompasses eight acres of restored riverfront south of Bellows Falls Village. Walking trails lead through the forest and up to a high overlook where you’ll find a stone Labyrinth, Poets’ Seat and flower gardens, including a National Rosie the Riveter Memorial Rose Garden.
Starting at 11 a.m., there will be tours of the Grist Mill with Frank Hawkins and of the park with Annette Spaulding. Historian David Deacon will be playing old-timey music on fiddle, guitar and banjo on the Grist Mill porch at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m. there will be a dedication of the new kiosk at the trailhead. Displays will be set up by local environmental and cultural groups in the park meadow.
Ongoing events include: Underwater Mysteries of the Connecticut River, with Annette Spaulding; Rockingham Historical Commissioner Walter Wallace and the Kchi Pôntegok Project Indigenous Peoples’ Committee will be present with educational displays; and Peter Bergstrom will be presenting on the birds of the park.
In the Bellows Falls Village Square look for the park sign at the corner of Mill Street, next to the Flat Iron Coffee Shop.