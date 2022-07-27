BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department will host a 100th anniversary celebration of the town's Gibson Aiken Center facility on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Staff will be showcasing various programs and activities for all ages at the recreation center at 207 Main St. Gymnastics, yoga, stretch and strength, artwork, pickleball and more will all be on display for the public to view. In addition, there will be free popcorn, lemonade/water, and a dessert to celebrate this big milestone and staple in the community. A live band will be performing.
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org or call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.