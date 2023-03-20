BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center hosted a special celebration for the town's Afghan families on Sunday, ringing in the new year a little early while also marking the one-year anniversary of their arrival to the Green Mountain State.
Sunday's festivities allowed the refugee families to come together for Nowruz, which translates into “new day” in Farsi. Originated in ancient Persia more than 3,000 years ago, it marks the traditional Iranian New Year, which begins on the vernal equinox on March 21 and celebrates the arrival of spring. At the Brattleboro museum, they came together in full festive attire to share a potluck meal, dancing and other cultural activities.
Ramadan, which involved 40 days of fasting, will begin Wednesday.