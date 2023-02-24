BRATTLEBORO — Purim, the Jewish Mardis Gras, is coming to the Vermont Jazz Center on Saturday, March 4, with a Purim Palooza of live music, dancing, story-telling, refreshments, wine and beer cash bar, and Purim Spiel (satiric skit). The celebration will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the VJC on Cotton Mill Hill. Suggested donation is $10-$25, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
On Sunday, March 5, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will host Yalla Chaverim Purim for families with children ages 5-13. This event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at BAJC, 151 Greenleaf St. Highlights include Talking Hands Theatre and hamantaschen. For more information, contact ravamita@bajcvermont.org
Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman, the royal vizier to King Ahasuerus of Persia, who was planning to have all of Persia's Jewish subjects killed. The story is recounted in the Book of Esther which is read on Purim. The holiday is considered a joyous one, with feasting, dancing, masks, costumes and comic presentations known as “spiels.”