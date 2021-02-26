Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Brattleboro Area Jewish Congregation invites the community to join them for the annual Purim Palooza on Saturday at 7 p.m. Beat the winter blues and the COVID doldrums with an evening of silliness and sharing.

This Zoom-based celebration will include talent and costume contests (all are invited to perform and to dress up — use your imagination, have fun!), storytelling, and musical performances. Share a talent! Read a poem, sing a song, tell some jokes, play an instrument, dance, juggle, magic tricks — whatever you feel like sharing in the spirit of Purim fun.

As always there will be a comic re-telling of the amazing story of Queen Esther and her triumph. The MC will be Rabbi Ahuvah (Amy) Loewenthal. Eugene Uman of the Vermont Jazz Center will be a featured musical performer.

To register to join this joyful and fun-filled event, send an email to Chris@bajcvermont.orga or call 802-257-1959, and we’ll provide the information you need to log in on Zoom on Saturday night. Donations appreciated by check to BAJC, PO Box 2353, Brattleboro, VT 05303.

Talk with us

Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com