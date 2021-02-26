The Brattleboro Area Jewish Congregation invites the community to join them for the annual Purim Palooza on Saturday at 7 p.m. Beat the winter blues and the COVID doldrums with an evening of silliness and sharing.
This Zoom-based celebration will include talent and costume contests (all are invited to perform and to dress up — use your imagination, have fun!), storytelling, and musical performances. Share a talent! Read a poem, sing a song, tell some jokes, play an instrument, dance, juggle, magic tricks — whatever you feel like sharing in the spirit of Purim fun.
As always there will be a comic re-telling of the amazing story of Queen Esther and her triumph. The MC will be Rabbi Ahuvah (Amy) Loewenthal. Eugene Uman of the Vermont Jazz Center will be a featured musical performer.
To register to join this joyful and fun-filled event, send an email to Chris@bajcvermont.orga or call 802-257-1959, and we’ll provide the information you need to log in on Zoom on Saturday night. Donations appreciated by check to BAJC, PO Box 2353, Brattleboro, VT 05303.