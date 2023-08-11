HALIFAX — The Vermont Old Cemetery Association is organizing a Cemetery Work Bee at the Whitneyville Cemetery, 1470 Old County Road, at 9 a.m. this Sunday.
The work party is being organized to prepare for an Otis Family Weekend (Sept. 8-9) when beautiful hand-carved headstone will be unveiled and installed (see page 4 of the August Halifax Newsletter at https://czresearch.com/newsletter/HalifaxNewsletter2023-Aug.pdf).
Bring your wash bucket, shovel, and soft brushes to assist the Restoration Team at the historic Whitneyville Cemetery. There will be some equipment there for the work as well. A brief instruction period will start off the work bee. All the work to be done needs only a great attitude, elbow grease, and a desire to make a difference. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
RSVP: Gary at GRand221@gmail.com, 802-368-7157.