BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Falls Connections announced that Julie Cermola is the winner of the 2021 A.C.E. Award, which recognizes inspired, positive action happening every day in the community. Recipients of this award are the unsung heroes within our community who foster positive change and are dedicated to creating safe, healthy and fun options for youth, families and the community at large.
Greater Falls Connections believes that Cermola exemplifies the best in our community: doing what it takes to help others and treating others with kindness, respect and humility, and thanks her for all that she does for our community. The award was presented to Cermola during the organization’s annual Ice Cream Social in August held at the Rockingham Recreation Center. Cermola works at Parks Place Community Resource Center in the Office Manager position.
According to Parks Place Director Megan Applegate, “Julie began as a volunteer at Parks Place and quickly became a centerpiece at the organization. Julie is active in the recovery community and works as a community advocate through her work at Parks Place, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. When a family lost all to a fire, Julie volunteered to do all of their laundry in her own home after they reached out for help through Parks Place. She’s a shining example of the power of turning your life around regardless of your past. Of owning who you were and using it to become who you want to be. If anyone deserves an ACE award, it’s definitely Julie (and Murphy!)”
Cermola was nominated by community member Brandon Tenney, who said, “Julie goes above and beyond not just working at Parks Place but by doing all the extra activities outside of work, always willing to help a fellow person out with whatever the case may be. She’s an excellent example of how you should treat others no matter what your past may be, she’s polite in every sense of communication.”
Cermola joins fellow “unsung heroes” Sam Fletcher, Sam Maskell, Christine Bullard, Barbara Ternes, Ryan Stoodley, Mike Malick, Gina DeCampo, Hailee Galandak-Cochran, Bonnie Anderson, Kiernon Galandak-Cochran, Robert McBride, Jamaican Jewelz, Katrina Bostwick, JR Lane and Our Place Drop-In Center as A.C.E. Award winners. The A.C.E. Award is sponsored by Greater Falls Connections, whose vision is to build a healthy, nurturing and supportive community. For more information, go to www.greaterfallsconnections.org.