TOWNSHEND — Restoration of the West Townshend Stone Arch Bridge will move forward as the town seeks a qualified stonemason to complete repairs.
Over the past five years, residents of Townshend have voted a total of $288,000 for the restoration of the historic West Townshend Stone Arch Bridge, built in 1910 by Townshend farmer-turned-stonemason James Otis Follett.
Work on the bridge, which carries traffic on Back Windham Road across Tannery Brook, is slated to begin in Spring 2024 and be finished by fall. The road will be closed during that time.
Townshend Historical Society has also recently been awarded A Save America’s Treasures grant of $221,000 from the National Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, for the project. This grant, in addition to the above voter funds, numerous gifts, and anticipated pledges, has brought the project well within reach of its projected $800,000 budget.
A team composed of representatives from the Historical Society, town of Townshend, and Vermont Division for Historic Preservation has completed work on the project’s Request for Proposals (RFP) from certified dry stone masons interested in leading the project. The RFP was released to the public on Friday, June 16. Bidders must hold a current DSWA (GB) Master Craftsman Certification and have experience working on projects required to meet the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Historic Preservation.
Potential bidders may access the RFP on the VT Business Registry’s Electronic Billboard (http://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/BidSearch.aspx?type=1) or request a copy from Connie Holt, Assistant to the Townshend Select Board, at cholt@townshendvt.gov or 802-221-2051.